Support workers union at Regina Public Schools say bargaining has broken down

The union representing education support workers in Regina Public Schools says it has filed for an impasse after talks broke down.

CUPE Local 3766 represents more than 600 education support workers in the Regina Public School division, the union said. These jobs include educational assistants, administrative assistants, nutrition coordinators, interpreters and library assistants.

The union said it has been bargaining for more then two years but progress has stalled, even though 95 per cent of members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The union said in a statement that it was "disappointing" the school system wouldn't remove bargaining concessions.

"It is our hope that a meeting with the mediator will happen and we will be able to reach a fair deal," Jackie Christianson, president of the union local said in a statement.

"Our schools work because we do," Christianson said.

The Regina Public Schools Board of Education and the Regina Public School Division said they will not be commenting.