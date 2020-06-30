'Unbelievable' outpouring of support after North Central Family Centre vandalized

When the building and vehicles at North Central Family Centre were vandalized, the Regina community stepped up to help.

Cindy Kuster Orban said staff were called by police after someone smashed windows in their building, and smashed the windshields and side windows on their two vans. Kuster Orban is the fundraiser and volunteer coordinator at the North Central Family Centre.

"We had to clean up and we just were brokenhearted to see that," Kuster Orban told The Morning Edition. "It totally broke our hearts."

Staff have been delivering food hampers to about 200 people. Volunteers used the vans to deliver food on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"During the pandemic, what we had really discovered, the biggest concern was food security," she said. "They're families, seniors and our youth that we look after."

Windows at the North Central Family Center were smashed over the weekend. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The centre had high premiums to fix their vehicles, so it started a GoFundMe account. Two days later, the community fixed the vehicles and raised the funds.

"It's been unbelievable," Kuster Orban said. "All of a sudden, all these people were phoning us and offering their assistance, helping to pay."

SUDS Full Service Car Wash owner Kirby Kazeil offered to replace the windshields and detail the vans, and Project Barre began selling hoodies to fundraise for the centre. People also donated food and money.

SUDS Car Wash offered to fix the program van windows from the North Central Family Center. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"The love that we have had has been unbelievable and at the end of the day, kindness and compassion always shines through," Kuster Orban said.

Kuster Orban has been working with the community for decades.

"I have a great love for the North Central community," she said. "I love the people. I love their resilience. I love their genuineness."

Kuster Orban said there are untrue stereotypes about the area. She said she was supported when she lost her husband in 2019, she was supported when she had car troubles and feels supported every day at work.

"I go home every day full of gratitude and full of hope and full of happiness," she said. "That community means everything to me."