Support pours in for Carry the Kettle as plans to end state of emergency take shape

The chief of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation says the First Nation has received "overwhelming" support in the aftermath of a fire that prompted a state of emergency.

"It's very overwhelming and we're very appreciative of everybody's help," Carry the Kettle Chief Brady O'Watch said. "Even though this has been a tragic event that's happened, it's united our membership."

The local water treatment plant, located in the core of the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, caught fire Monday night. Councillor Shawn Spencer said the plant was a total loss. Chief and council declared a state of emergency after the fire.

Communities from around Saskatchewan and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations have offered support since the declaration.

Plans in place to end state of emergency

O'Watch said the community is currently assessing the damage caused by the fire.

"We're thinking to have a timeline by early next week," he said when asked how long the state of emergency will be in place.

"We're trying to get pumping stations pumping water to the homes, but in order for us to start doing that we need to clean up the place where the water treatment plant was."

He said water lines also need to be checked for contamination.

O'Watch said there were about 200 homes serviced by the water plant. He said some members have been temporarily relocated to hotels in Regina.

"We're looking to possibly, in the meantime, set up a temporary water treatment plant until we can start constructing one," he said.

O'Watch said the community has worked with the Red Cross and the Department of Indigenous Services Canada to create a plan to lift the state of emergency.

The band has also consulted with the Piapot First Nation, which lost its water treatment plant last year.

'It's called being human'

Chief Evan Taypotat of the Kahkewistahaw First Nation said his community would be donating jugs of water to Carry the Kettle.

He said Kahkewistahaw has its own water plant with a purification system that provides "the best water in the world."

According to Chief Evan Taypotat, the Kahkewistahaw First Nation is donating 60 jugs of water to the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation. (Submitted by LibertyHill Bobby / Facebook)

Taypotat said his community will provide Carry the Kettle with as much water as possible.

"I think it's called being human, being Canadian," he said.

Businesses have chipped in as well.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to collect cash donations for the community. Funds collected there will go towards "any assistance they require."

Donation stations created

The File Hills Tribal Council has set up donation stations at the Carry the Kettle community centre, the Treaty Four Governance Centre in Fort Qu'Appelle and the FHQ Developments office in Regina.

All donations are being accepted, but distilled water, food, hygiene items and pumps for larger water jugs are particularly in need.

O'Watch said the community also has members who require water delivered to their homes.