Support group for grandparents raising their grandchildren started in Moose Jaw

When most seniors are enjoying retirement and all the things that come with it, like an empty nest, Arleen Poole is getting up during the early mornings to attend to her nine-month-old grandson.

Arleen's grandson Joseph, has been in her care since he was born, as Joseph's mother is unable to provide the care he needs due to a disability.

"It has been hard. There has been struggles but we get through it," Poole said earlier this week.

"His mom comes over and visits and helps out where she can and does what she can for Joseph."

Poole is starting a chapter of Cangrands in Moose Jaw, where she lives. Cangrands is a support group of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren like Poole.

They'll meet next Tuesday in the basement of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Moose Jaw.

There, grandparents can access support such as an open ear to listen to problems or something like help navigating the courts.

She said raising a child allows her to get out into the community and see other seniors who are also raising children. It can be hurtful for some grandparents to speak about why they're raising grandchildren, Poole said.

"It can be heartbreaking."

Poole's first encounter with Cangrands dates back six years when due to what Poole said was a misunderstanding, her three month old grandchild was taken from Poole's arms and she was told she would not see her grandchild again.

There are now four grandchildren Poole is denied access to.

"It does hurt when you're told you're not allowed to see them."

