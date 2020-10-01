Saskatchewan's first supervised consumption site opens its doors today.

The Saskatoon site, run by Prairie Harm Reduction, is opening after thousands of dollars of donations from the community.

The organization originally wanted to open the site 24/7, but after the provincial government denied its request for $1.3 million in funding in March, the site's hours will be limited to Monday to Friday daytime only.

The supervised consumption site will provide clean tools and have a paramedic on site, with the intent of reducing the risk of fatal overdoses and catching disease from shared needles or pipes.



