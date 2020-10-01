Skip to Main Content
First supervised consumption site in Sask. opens doors
Saskatchewan

First supervised consumption site in Sask. opens doors

Saskatchewan's first supervised consumption site opens its doors today. 

The provincial government denied a $1.3 million dollar funding request for the site in March

CBC News ·
The metal cubicles behind Jason Mercredi, executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction, are where people can consume their drugs. The desk nearby will be where people can discard their drug supplies. (Chelsea Laskowski/CBC)

Saskatchewan's first supervised consumption site opens its doors today. 

The Saskatoon site, run by Prairie Harm Reduction, is opening after thousands of dollars of donations from the community.

The organization originally wanted to open the site 24/7, but after the provincial government denied its request for $1.3 million in funding in March, the site's hours will be limited to Monday to Friday daytime only.

The supervised consumption site will provide clean tools and have a paramedic on site, with the intent of reducing the risk of fatal overdoses and catching disease from shared needles or pipes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now