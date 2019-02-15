In honour of seeing a black hole photographed for the first time — OK, more so as an ode to the Saskatchewan band Ponteix — this week's playlist is going galactic.

Based out of Saskatoon but named after a small town in the southwest part of the province, the psychedelic Fransaskois indie rock band have a new album out called Bastion. The majority is in French but I must stress that this should not deter English-speaking listeners from going on the auditory mind adventure this production provides. Sit down, relax and let it wash over you.

From the album I've added the English track "Supernova" to the playlist.

Indie-pop duo The Lay Awakes are a Canadian husband and wife duo based out of Brooklyn, New York.

The male half of the duo is Patrick Anderson, a multiple Paralympic gold medal winner as a member of Canada's national wheelchair basketball team. The female half of the duo is Anna Paddock, the daughter of the vice-president and general manager of the Regina Pats, John Paddock.

The latest album from the The Lay Awakes is called Home Away From Home and from it I've added the song "Press Play" to the playlist.

Talk about connections

Leamington, Ont.'s Billy Raffoul got his first big break after singing a couple demos for Kid Rock. Someone captured a bit of this performance on an iPhone. The right people eventually saw it and this led to a management deal and a move to Nashville.

From his EP 1975 I've added the tune "Forever" to the playlist.

Sarah Silverman has collaborated with Walk Off the Earth to cover 'Video Killed the Radio Star.' (Sarah Silverman/Facebook)

Here's a throwback for you. The Canadian group Walk Off the Earth have teamed up with the American comedian Sarah Silverman to release their own version of the 1979 hit "Video Killed the Radio Star."

When British group the Buggles released their version of this song in the late 1970s, it helped mark the ascendancy of the music video generation. This week the new cover ascends to my playlist.