Regina police, health authority to enforce public health orders on Super Bowl Sunday

This Super Bowl Sunday is a good time to grab a beer and some wings, cheer on your team — and continue following the public health orders to keep yourself and those around you safe from COVID-19.

The Regina Police Service says its officers, along with officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, will be out in the city on game day to make sure the guidelines are being followed. Restaurants and bars that open their doors to too many people, and residents who host large gatherings, will be ticketed, police warn.

"Large events, holidays, gatherings and celebrations pose a temptation to get together with friends and extended family, but please remember: we all have a responsibility when it comes to community health and safety," the police service said in a Friday news release.

Rachel Nichols is the owner and general manager of Broadway's Lounge and Western Pizza in Regina. She's looking forward to the game, and to keeping her customers safe and happy while they watch.

"As far as the Super Bowl, we're trying to run lots of specials to keep people happy — appetizers and drinks specials," she said. "We're also doing takeout and delivery specials to entice those that are staying home for the game."

Because of the public health orders, Nichols says her establishment is currently working at about 30 per cent of its normal capacity, with tables spaced out and everybody masked, except while eating and drinking.

But she says people have still been enthusiastic about coming out to support their teams, and the restaurant, for Sunday's Super Bowl.

"We've got lots of reservations. We're actually pretty close to being full in the lounge," she said. "I think we have a few more tables open, and then we'll probably turn people away the day of the game, unfortunately."

She said her business will do what it has to in order to follow the rules, and keep everyone safe.

"It's tough. But the people that come in are very supportive and spend money, always buying food and stuff to take home as they leave."

And Nichols is glad that Saskatchewan's current public health orders allow people to get out and enjoy the game at a bar or restaurant at all.

"The rules can be stressful at times, trying to make sure everything's in place, but it's better than having to close our doors and go to takeout only again, which we did for 10 weeks in the spring," she said. "This is much better for the bottom line and keeping staff employed."

The government of Saskatchewan has also issued guidelines for game day, reminding residents that private indoor gatherings are limited to household members only.

If you're watching the game at a public facility, sharing food between non-household members is not recommended, the province says.