Sunwing cancels all flights out of Regina and Saskatoon until Feb. 3

Sunwing has cancelled all flights out of Saskatchewan's two major cities until Feb. 3, effective immediately.

In a news release issused Thursday, the airline apologized for failing to deliver.

"Sunwing had initially planned to supplement seasonal demand for travel from Saskatoon and Regina with the assistance of temporary foreign pilots for the winter months," the release said.

"When foreign pilot deployment was not agreed to, we brought in subservices to sustain our operations, however the conditions and schedule have proven too significant for our subserviced aircraft partners."

The airline said it is still working to repatriate travellers stranded by cancelled return flights.

Passengers affected by the announcement will get a full refund on their original form of payment, according to the airline. The refunds are set to be processed within 30 days and no action is required on the part of the customer.