Police investigating after man, 36, injured in Regina shooting
Man's injuries are serious but not life-threatening following Saturday morning shooting
Regina police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of gunshots at about 4:15 a.m. CST.
Through further investigation, officers found that an injured man had been taken to the Pasqua Hospital.
At the hospital, they found the man's injuries, which are not life-threatening, are consistent with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).