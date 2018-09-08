Police investigating after man, 36, injured in Regina shooting

Regina police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of gunshots at about 4:15 a.m. CST.

Through further investigation, officers found that an injured man had been taken to the Pasqua Hospital.

At the hospital, they found the man's injuries, which are not life-threatening, are consistent with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).