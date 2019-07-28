Carjacking has Regina police asking public for help
The victim sustained minor injuries in the alleged robbery
Regina police are asking for the public's help following a carjacking that took place early Sunday morning.
Just before 4 a.m. CST, police were called to the 4600 block of 4th avenue for reports of a robbery with a firearm, according to a news release.
Police say the victim was stopped in a lane when two men approached his vehicle. One of the men is said to have had a gun. The man was assaulted and then pulled from his car.
The men then entered the car and drove away, leaving the victim with what police said was "minor injuries."
A short time later, at roughly 6:40 a.m., the vehicle was found unoccupied in the 1300 block of Wascana Street.
The description of the two men is almost identical - roughly 22-years-old, weighing roughly 165 pounds standing five-foot-nine, wearing a dark hoodie.
One had a red bandana covering his face, the other had a black bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.