Carjacking has Regina police asking public for help

Regina police are asking for the public's help following a carjacking that took place early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. CST, police were called to the 4600 block of 4th avenue for reports of a robbery with a firearm, according to a news release.



Police say the victim was stopped in a lane when two men approached his vehicle. One of the men is said to have had a gun. The man was assaulted and then pulled from his car.

The men then entered the car and drove away, leaving the victim with what police said was "minor injuries."

A short time later, at roughly 6:40 a.m., the vehicle was found unoccupied in the 1300 block of Wascana Street.

The description of the two men is almost identical - roughly 22-years-old, weighing roughly 165 pounds standing five-foot-nine, wearing a dark hoodie.

One had a red bandana covering his face, the other had a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.