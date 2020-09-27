Several Sask. businesses named in Sask. Health Authority COVID alert

People who recently visited two businesses in Regina are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, as those locations were visited by someone who was likely infectious.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said a person or persons visited the Avonhurst Drive Western Pizza on September 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The SHA's release, published Sunday morning, also said someone who was likely infectious visited the Golden Mile Superstore location on September 21 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saskatoon, Prince Albert businesses named

Along with the Regina businesses there are several other other exposures in the province.

In Saskatoon, the SHA said there was an exposure at Dakota Dunes Casino on Sept. 17, 2020, from 8 to 11 p.m.

The following businesses in Prince Albert were also flagged by the SHA:

The Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15 St. E.

• Sept. 10, 2020, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Sept. 21, 2020 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Science Fiction Pizza, 631 Branion Dr.

• Sept. 14, 2020, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Cornerstone, #230 800 15 St. E.

• Sept. 15, 2020, from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

• Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

• Sept. 23, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland Hyundai, 330-38 St. E.

• Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 ​p.m.

Value Village, #380 - 800 15th St. E.

• Sept. 21, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Mobile, #915-801-15th St. E.

• Sept. 21, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Anyone who visited these locations is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should contact 811 and seek testing for COVID-19.