Summer Bash market going ahead in Regina with mandatory masks, restrictions

A Regina market is hoping to bring together hundreds of people safely over two days.

Regina Summer Bash is a non-profit that large events each year that bring thousands of people to the Harbour Landing area.

Large gatherings are not allowed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Government of Saskatchewan during the coronavirus pandemic. That put organizers Adam Hicks, Kyara Moone and Jonah Toth in a pickle.

"Our team has worked really hard to adapt a lot of our programming this summer," Toth said.

Summer Bash organizers started hosting drive-in movie nights in the spring after their movie nights in the park were cancelled. (Summer Bash/Facebook)

For example, instead of movie nights in the park, organizers set up drive-in movie nights with safety precautions, Toth said.

"Putting those events together has given us a ton of great experience about what it takes," Toth said. "Organizing the summer market was a little bit more of a challenge."

Unlike the movies, the market involves people moving around, walking, looking at items and exchanging money. Toth said the organizers worked closely with the SHA, the province, the city and other partners to make sure all health guidelines are met.

"The safety of the shoppers, of our event team and everyone involved in the event is paramount," Toth said.

The market is on Aug. 29 and 30, both inside and outside the South Leisure Centre and in Realtor's Park.

Toth said each row will have one-way traffic. There will be restrictions on the number of people in one area at a time, people will be asked not to not touch items, volunteers will be on-site to make sure the rules are being followed and masks will be mandatory.

"This is going above and beyond," Toth said.

The mandatory mask policy has created tensions, Toth said, with some vendors pulling out as a result.

"We respect that they're frustrated with our decision but we're standing strong," Toth said. "And that's going to be enforced by our team."

The SHA said in a statement it has been in contact with the organizers and that the event is allowed under the provincial government's reopening plan. It said the authority supports the organizer's decision to require masks.

SHA said public health inspectors will be at the event to make sure it complies with the provincial regulations.

Toth said anyone feeling unwell should not attend and stay home. If someone does test positive after attending the event, Toth said social media will be the main channel of communication with attendees.

"Our team is still evaluating if there's anything else that we can do to further increase those communication lines."

About 60 vendors and six food trucks are expected to be on site, Toth said. The provincial guidelines say all food at a farmers market should be packaged to go to encourage people to physically distance while eating.

"Now more than ever, it's so important to be supporting a lot of these small local businesses, these small makers, artisans and handicrafts that pour so much love and effort into their businesses," Toth said.