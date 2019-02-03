ATV Registration to be discussed as Sask. Urban Municipalities Association gathers in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association is set to meet this week for their 114 annual convention.

This year's convention, themed around the "Hometown Advantage," is set to discuss a number of topics, including the registration of All-Terrain Vehicles.

A resolution put forward by the Town of Battleford states the increase in the use of ATVs is "a nuisance and often leads to public safety hazards, injuries or death."

To deal with this growing problem, a resolution has been proposed to work with the Saskatchewan All-Terrain Vehicle Association to lobby the provincial government to create a registration process.

"A registration process would enable the province to mandate ATV operation training, resulting in increased operator safety and responsible use of ATV's, while minimizing injuries and damage to public lands," the resolution read.

The proposed registration process would also help law enforcement in identifying ATV's that may have been used illegally.

A resolution put forward by the Town of Carnduff is also expected to look at the costs of RCMP service for municipalities in Saskatchewan.

Premier, former NHL'er set to address convention

A series of educational sessions were held on Sunday, which addressed topics including reconciliation, workplace harassment and women in local government.

Premier Scott Moe is scheduled to speak at the gathering, hosted at TCU Place, on Monday.

The convention's keynote speaker should be recognizable to hockey fans in attendance.

Ryan Walter, who won the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens and captained Team Canada in a World Junior Tournament, is set to address the crowd on Tuesday.

Walter is expected to draw from his background as a coach and discuss leadership, team and performance development according to convention brochures.

He's also slated to speak on Tuesday's break-out sessions for city staff about the value of communication and how it can benefit municipal offices.

Attendees are also set for more learning opportunities on Tuesday when discussions with legal experts are scheduled to take place along with talks around the value of water and crime reduction and prevention strategies.

The gathering, which is expected to play host to 1,000 leaders from around Saskatchewan, takes place in Saskatoon between Sunday and Wednesday.