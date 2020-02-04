SUMA president wants PST cut from municipal building projects

The president of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) says he wants to see changes to how the provincial government taxes building projects.

In 2017, the provincial government started charging the six per cent Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on construction.

The decision, meant to help balance the budget in the face of low resource revenues, was controversial. Many in the building industry decried the policy, saying it was making their companies less competitive.

SUMA president Gordon Barnhart would like to see towns and cities be exempt from the tax on any building projects they initiate.

He said the extra six per cent cost on construction must be raised by the municipality, even if the project is getting money from the federal or provincial government.

"It would be a huge relief for municipalities," said Barnhart at the annual SUMA convention in Regina.

"I think it would make sure that a lot of communities will proceed with their building projects now that if they didn't have to worry about the PST."

Barnhart said he has heard of communities that had to do extra fundraising to raise extra money to pay taxes due on projects like civic centres.



"Now that we're into a balanced budget situation, hopefully they'll remove that PST," he said.

The construction tax issue was only one of many resolutions that were voted on at this year's SUMA convention. They also included merging SUMA and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and creating a Municipal Climate Change Action Centre.