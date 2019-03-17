Let's talk about death; RIP Bucket List hopes to make it simpler

Sue Jacques is a forensic death investigator turned motivational speaker and author. Jacques spoke to CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend Host Shauna Powers on communicating final wishes to loved ones.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Shauna Powers: From your own experience how often are people's final wishes actually known and if they're not, what does that mean when someone dies?

Sue Jacques: I worked almost exclusively with unexpected deaths and well over half of the people I dealt with who were left behind, the next of kin, had little or no idea about what their loved one's final wishes were. They were completely unprepared. And you know it didn't seem to make a difference whether they were young or old or healthy or unwell. The numbers were pretty consistent. It's because our society, we have this tendency to put our heads in the sand when it comes to talking about death. But I can tell you from firsthand experience, it's so much more helpful to give our loved ones this gift by being prepared and letting them know what it is we'd like to have done.

Sue Jacques is a former forensic death investigator. (Meegan Read/CBC)

SP: Something that you talk about is the value of creating what you refer to as an RIP or rest in peace bucket list, can you tell us what that is?

SJ: Many of us have a bucket list for life, right? Our goals, places where we want to go, things we want to experience. But very few of us give even a quarter of that much thought to what we would like to have done when it comes to our final farewell. So the RIP bucket list that I created came out of that. It's a simple system for clarifying, capturing and conveying our final wishes.

SP: So you say that there are three basic questions we need to answer. What's the first step when you're creating this list?

SJ: So the first step of the RIP bucket list is to resolve. We need to, for ourselves resolve, what our own personal preferences are surrounding our death. So the three basic questions to ask ourselves are:

Do I want to be an organ or tissue donor? Do I want my body to be cremated, buried, or donated to medical science? Would I prefer to have a traditional funeral, a modern celebration of life, something really unique, or nothing at all?

These three answers will provide ample information for our next of kin, the executor, VIP, whoever they are to get started.

SP: Then once we've answered those three basic questions what comes next?

SJ: So the 'I' of RIP is to inform. Figuring out for ourselves is the first step and then informing our loved ones of our wishes is the second step. Now this can get tricky because it's a very sensitive conversation and very many of us don't know how to begin. So here are some ideas that might help:

You could refer to an obituary or a death notice that you saw that piqued your interest and got you thinking about your own demise.

If you've attended a funeral or a wake or a celebration of life that really touched you could share that with your loved ones.

Another way is to simply blame me. Just say you heard this conversation about the RIP bucket list on CBC.

Host a social event where you actually discuss these questions in an informal environment with a facilitator.

SP: Once we have done those things how do we actually finalized our RIP bucket list?

SJ: The last step the final step of the RIP bucket list is to put it in writing. Just take out a piece of paper or download the RIP bucket list worksheet. Answer those three questions about donation, what you'd like to have happen with your remains afterwards and what kind of service you'd like. And then take those steps to make those things really really clear. Doing so, believe me, is a gift that will help save your friends and family some angst at the time of your passing or that can help us when we're dealing with those deaths that we're maybe unprepared for.