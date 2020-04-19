Police investigating death on Ochapowace First Nation

Broadview RCMP are investigating the death of a woman on the Ochapowace First Nation.

Police said that on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. CST, they received a report of a woman needing medical help at a home on the First Nation.

When police arrived at the home, they found the woman dead.

RCMP said a major crimes unit is investigating the death, with help from the forensics identification unit and the Saskatchewan coroner.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date.

Police said the woman's identity is known and the family is being notified.