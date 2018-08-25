Skip to Main Content
Woman found dead on Fort Qu'Appelle beach
New

Woman found dead on Fort Qu'Appelle beach

A woman was found dead on a beach in the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

Police responded to a call about the woman's death on Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
Police were on scene in Fort Qu'Appelle Saturday afternoon, conducting an investigation into the sudden death of a woman found on a beach near the Fort Campground. (CBC)

A woman was found dead on a beach in the town of Fort Qu'Appelle on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

The beach is located near the Fort Campground. Fort Qu'Appelle is located about 75 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Police responded to a call about the woman's death at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

They were on scene, conducting a sudden death investigation.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us