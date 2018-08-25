Woman found dead on Fort Qu'Appelle beach

A woman was found dead on a beach in the town of Fort Qu'Appelle on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

The beach is located near the Fort Campground. Fort Qu'Appelle is located about 75 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Police responded to a call about the woman's death at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

They were on scene, conducting a sudden death investigation.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.