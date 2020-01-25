Regina police investigating after sudden death Friday afternoon

Regina police and the province's coroners service are investigating a sudden death that happened Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. CST. They were initially responding to a call for a property check of a residence in that area.

Upon arriving, they found a critically injured man. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead just hours later.

The name and age of the man was not released.

The incident took place about 12 hours after another man was found critically injured in the 500 block of Wascana Street. He was taken to hospital and later died. It's not known if the events are related.

Both incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.