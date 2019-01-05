People in Regina rally in support of anti-government protesters in Sudan

It's painful for Sudanese people to see their loved ones facing brutality and attacks, says a University of Regina student who is among a group organizing a Saturday protest against Sudan's al-Bashir regime.

"It's very important for me to have the people I was raised with here in Regina to stand with the people of the country that I was born in," said Mehad Atim, who left Sudan at the age of six.

Anti-government protests began late last year in many Sudanese cities in the face of an economic crisis that's seen the costs of food, medicine and electricity rising.There have also been fuel shortages in the country.

Mehad Ahtim is a University of Regina student, who was born in Sudan. She's helping to organize a protest in Regina in support of the anti-government protesters in her native country. (Submitted photo)

Police have responded with violence resulting in a number of deaths, though no one has been able to confirm how many people have been killed.

Atim said people within Sudan have limited use of social media.

"Organizers aren't able to get the word out to the world as to the atrocities that are being committed by the government," she said.

She wants people in Regina to know what's happening in her native country, and for others around the world to stand up for the Sudanese people. She said people in Sudan are being attacked with tear gas and batons for speaking out. Rallies have been held across other Canadian communities and elsewhere in the world to support these protesters.

"We're hoping the international pressure would force the Sudanese government to stop attacking the protesters — and to stop using violent methods and dispersing protesters," she said.

The protest takes place in front of Regina's City Hall and Victoria Park from 2 to 3 p.m. CST on Saturday.

with files from Heidi Atter