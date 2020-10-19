'Beyond being a hot spot': north central sub zone has highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita

Saskatchewan reported its largest daily case count Thursday with 129 new COVID-19 cases, The sub zone "north central 1" which includes Shellbrook, Paddockwood, Birch Hills and Waskesiu has 19 of the new cases, for a total of 117.

The area has a population of approximately 26,000 people. For context, the Regina region has 159 active cases with roughly 10 times the population.

Dave Kenkel is retired and lives in rural Saskatchewan near Paddockwood, 50 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert. He says he was shocked to learn that the majority of the cases in the north central zone are in his sub zone — north central zone 1.

"That's when I learned that the region I live in is one of the most highly infected areas in all the country, let alone the province," Kenkel said.

North Central 1 has a per capita rate of 400 cases per 100,000 people. In comparison, Regina is currently sitting at 55 cases per 100,000 people.

"This is beyond being a 'hot spot,' Kenkel said.

"This is a severely dangerous rate of infection and the entire province needs to know just how bad it is here."

This information is available on the province's website for COVID-19 information under the 'dashboard' section.

(Saskatchewan's Dashboard)

But Kenkel says it was difficult for him to find.

"I would have thought that [there would be] a press release when they came out and said, 'We need masks in Prince Albert.' They didn't say that just north of Prince Albert there are [over] 100 cases in a population with 26,000 people, they never told anybody that part."

In a statement to the CBC, the Ministry of Health said the population and cases by zones are available on the website dashboard and the information is updated and promoted daily through the provincial case news release.

Kenkel says he wants to see special press releases and other methods used to inform the people who live in or travel through his region that the infection rate in his area is the highest per capita in the province.

The ministry says the Saskatchewan Health Authority has put out news releases about increased COVID risk in that area as well as visitor restrictions in the area Oct. 20, expanding on Oct. 23.

"There are currently no areas of the province without cases of COVID, with the exception of the extreme far north, and therefore residents in all communities should be taking proper precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said the ministry in the statement.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is watching what happens in the north central zone carefully as the province sees spiking case numbers.

"Of course, I am concerned about the growing number of cases in the north central zone and in other parts of the province. Our government will continue to follow the public health advice from [Chief Medical Health Officer] Dr. Shahab and his team regarding mandatory masking and any other action that should be taken," Moe said in a statement.

Today we had our highest number of new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19SK</a> cases in Saskatchewan to date.<br><br>We have reduced the spread of the virus in Saskatchewan before and we can do so again. To do this, we have to remember the good practices that will protect ourselves and those around us. <a href="https://t.co/4hbVLRLXPQ">pic.twitter.com/4hbVLRLXPQ</a> —@PremierScottMoe

NDP calls for increased testing, reduction of class sizes

The record for new daily cases prompted NDP Leader Ryan Meili to call on the government to increase COVID-19 testing capacity and quicker processing of results.

"The risk to the health of the people of Saskatchewan is currently very high, as is the significant effect on the province's economy if we don't get this pandemic under control," Meili said in a statement.

Meili also renewed his request that the government reduce class sizes. He said a classroom of 30 people but a public health order requiring private gatherings to be limited of 10 "doesn't make sense."

He said the province should identify "alternate venues" to allow classes more space and to hire teachers and educational assistants.

Meili said the government should consider extending the mandatory mask order outside the cities of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

"The pandemic doesn't care where Saskatoon ends and Martensville begins, or where the line is between White City and Regina," Meili said.