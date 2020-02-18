Saskatchewan-born stylist brings Indigenous culture to mainstream fashion world

A woman from the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan wants to make Indigenous style more common in the mainstream media and on the red carpet.

After an eight-year career in the U.S. navy, Robin Cote, who is Saulteaux and Sioux, decided to follow her dream of becoming a stylist. So she moved to Los Angeles.

"I came out to L.A. in the pursuit of the American dream," said Cote.

In January, Cote styled Indigenous activist Mariposa Villaluna for the Grammy Awards. Villaluna was a collaborative artist and lead advisor on the Grammy-nominated album The Love by Alphabet Rockers.

While she realizes it may seem like quite the leap to go from the military to the runway, Cote says she was attracted to freedom of expression that makeup, fashion and hair styling allow.

"To me it was a way to express myself, being an Indigenous woman. Just finding my truth and my voice later on in life and realizing how important it is for my culture and my people to be represented the right way."

Cote has long felt that Indigenous culture and fashion have been misrepresented in film and in the pages of magazines, when it's represented at all.

She says the fashion industry has a problem with cultural appropriation.

"A lot of people will take the designs and not really realize or understand that the designs have meaning specific to certain tribes or certain coastal tribes," Cote said.

Indigenous activist Mariposa Villaluna on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Their outfit, makeup and hair was styled by First Nations stylist Robin Cote. (Submitted by Robin Cote)

Cote says it's OK for people from any ethnicity to wear Indigenous designs, but they need to acknowledge and understand the meaning behind the designs and know they are made by Indigenous artists.

"I want to be able to build bridges within the fashion industry.... I think that it's important for people to be unafraid and just to wear it and say, 'Hey, this is a part of America ... the First Peoples.' We want to be able to support and represent and I think it should be OK. I would like it to be OK."

'People always assume that I'm either Asian or Mexican, and they never really quite know where to place me. Which is okay, because then it opens up a dialogue,' says Robin Cote. (Frances Tang Photography)

Indigenous in L.A.

Cote is proud to be a Saulteaux/Sioux woman from Saskatchewan living in L.A. But she says it does present some challenges.

"People always assume that I'm either Asian or Mexican, and they never really quite know where to place me. Which is okay, because then it opens up a dialogue and I'm able to speak about who I am and where I come from and why I'm in L.A. It's intriguing and people are interested."

Robin Cote styled The Mummy star Patricia Velasquez for this cover of Xiox Magazine. (Submitted by Robin Cote)

Cote says Indigenous fashion is beautiful and elegant and can be versatile. She says it can be represented in both an urban style or in a glamorous way.

"You could take an accessory like a beaded earring or a necklace and put it on a person and it gives [the outfit] a completely new look," she said.

"I think it's fresh and I am hoping that it's well-perceived out here as long as I keep pushing."