Fines for stunting, street racing more than double in Sask. as of Saturday

The fines for stunting and street racing in Saskatchewan are being hiked to more than twice their previous amounts as of Saturday, and the definitions of those offences are being focused under new rules, Saskatchewan Government Insurance says.

A provincial government order in council signed on Sept. 22 amended a section of the Traffic Safety Act to clarify what constitutes street racing and stunting.

In essence, the order defines several ways that a person can be penalized for engaging in a driving competition, like side-by-side racing, or chasing or driving excessively over the speed limit.

As of Saturday, the penalty for street racing shot up from a $205 fine for a first offence to $580, according to SGI.

Drivers can face a $1,400 fine for a second offence and a $2,100 fine for any following offences, if they happen during the same year as the first.

Street racing already comes with a 30-day vehicle impoundment.<br><br>All offences also include four demerit points. <br>Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/7ykAfSP0xr">https://t.co/7ykAfSP0xr</a> 2/2 —@SGItweets

The new rules also expand the ways a car can be penalized for stunting, describing in detail the acts many refer to as "drifting" and "doing doughnuts."

If a driver drives in a way that loses traction in an effort to spin, circle or while turning, they can be fined.

The province has bumped the penalty for stunting from $150 to $580, matching the street racing fine.

There are exceptions within reason, like if road conditions have caused the vehicle to lose traction or if the races are done in designated areas like highways closed for that purpose.

Saskatchewan is also altering the length of time a driver's vehicle may be impounded, and adding a week-long licence suspension for stunting, racing and driving excessively over the speed limit though those changes won't be implemented to a later date.