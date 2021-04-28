This Opinion piece was written by Zoë James, a Grade 11 student at Balfour Collegiate in Regina. For more information about CBC's Opinion stories, please see the FAQ.

I was finally starting to have more faith in our leaders; they established more restrictions, had us students staying home and were getting out vaccine doses to our population.

It seemed like they had finally given into the fact that we would just have to wait this thing out. I mean it only took them a year, but at least they realized it, right?

Then, I was hit with the news that we are being sent back to in-school learning.

The majority of Catholic and public schools in Regina will be returning to the in-person classes today. Both organizations said the decision to return to in-person classes came after extensive consultation and the endorsement of public heath officials.

Teachers and educational staff working directly with students in school are eligible for their vaccines as of Friday but we are being sent back while the rest of the restrictions remain in place.

I was overcome with all these emotions, crashing over me like huge waves. I was angry that they would do something so seemingly careless. I was disappointed that they had started to build my trust only to let me down.

Most of all, I was sad and worried for all our wonderful teachers who would be exposed to many students each day of the week.

We have been put into quint systems to reduce our exposure, but what about the teachers? They still go every day and see dozens of students in class and in the halls.

Of course we have rules for being at school like wearing masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining a safe distance when eating lunch. But as much as I would love to say everyone is very careful around each other at school, I cannot or I would be lying.

I have seen people hanging out at lunch or in the bathroom, masks under their chins hugging their friends and sharing vapes.

Don't get me wrong; there are people who are careful but the fact that some are not is proof that we should not be put back into a building together. Right before school closed the last time, I was getting more and more concerned about how students were acting at school.

It was like they thought that if they had the mask on they could go back to normal life, like it made them invincible. It pains me that some still do not fear COVID-19 enough to wear their masks properly, considering I know people who have contracted it, and even died.

It does not make sense to send us back in.

I'm not saying remote learning has been easy. I'm in an arts program with a focus on drama.

We'd normally be working closely together and putting on performances for our peers and the public. That has mostly been replaced by solitary work and spending way too much time behind a computer.

I can understand why some of my friends are excited to go back — they don't get along with their families and just want to get out of the house and see their friends.

I miss my friends too. I miss hugging them and having sleep overs, but we've found ways to stay connected in safe ways. It's a sacrifice, but we've accepted that it's just part of what we have to do to keep ourselves and families safe.

I have heard the argument that some students need to go to school because their homes are not a safe place for them to be, or maybe they do not have the equipment to study with. I can understand how that is difficult. This is the only point that I stumble on, because if your home is unsafe, going to school makes sense as an escape.

But, if going to school means you contract a virus and get sick, I still stand by my point.

I always think about how guilty I would feel if I got COVID-19 and brought it back to my family or my friends. I have my grandparents to worry about, and even though younger teens are stronger against the virus, there is always a possibility that you may not be immune to the symptoms.

You don't know how it's going to affect you until it's too late.

Another point that some might bring up is how the government is making difficult decisions which must be hard for them. But they are not the only ones making hard decisions.

Many people, including me, are trying to decide whether or not to go back to school. This is not something that we should have to do at such a young age.

We are carrying the burden of going out into the world and possibly bringing back the virus into our own homes. How can they expect us to choose when we are still just entering adulthood?

I am not saying that I do not want to go back to school — it's just too early.

