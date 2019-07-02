Strongman draws competitors together, including teachers

Large crowds gathered in Regina to watch the annual Canadian West Strongman competition on July 1. Competitors were pulling a 22-thousand pound truck, lifting a 450 concrete sphere and more.

One of the co-promoters, Tyler Harnett explained for the Pro Division, there's no weight categories, and instead an open division. The Canada Day competition had 13 competitors total and around six were from Saskatchewan, he said.

"This is our eighth time doing it and every year it just gets bigger and better and it's so awesome to be with you know the venue in front of the legislative building," he said. "It's pretty awesome."

Around 1000 turn up to watch the strongman competition in Regina on Canada Day, co-promoter Tyler Harnett said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The top three winners are off to the national Canada's Strongest Man competition.

One of the hometown favourites and previous winners was Regina's Isaac Maze. Maze started after graduating university and looking toward something new. A mutual friend introduced him to the idea.

"It was pretty crazy at the start," he said. "The weights the other guys were lifting and stuff but you just kind of give it time and then work your way up."

Issac Maze said for audience members hoping to try it out, there are classes starting at age seven. The little kids will watch the bigger athletes train, he said. “It's hilarious. The kids just love it,” Maze said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

There's nothing like competing in front of a home crowd, he said. Being from Regina gives him a certain advantage, he said, as he can get the crowd going more than out of town competitors.

"This is definitely the best competition because we usually have anywhere from about 1000 to 2000 fans like it's right in the heart of the city on a big important day," Maze said.

"It means everything. It just gives you that extra little boost to try and get that extra rep or carry something a few feet further," Maze said. "It just helps you out throughout the competition."

The competitors paused to take a selfie before starting the Canada Day competition. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Teacher by day, Strongman by night

Cory Balaberda is one of the competitors but his day job looks very different, he's a teacher at Miller Catholic High School in Regina.

He started at 19 as his older brother, Steve Halladay, runs Mettle Performance Regina. The staff are supportive of his training and competitions, he said.

"The kids are pretty excited," Balaberda said. "Probably at first it makes them a little scared but once they get to know me, it's a good relationship builder."

Isaac Maze said his goal in the future is to continue making it to Canada’s Strongest Man and continue working up in weight. “The weights just keep going up and up. So it's just trying to stay on top of the curve with the rest of the guys,” Maze said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The skills he learned through Strongman transfer to the classroom, he said.

"With strongman, like you got to put a lot of effort into the diet and the training and just learning those good routines and some discipline really helps with going to university and really helps you when you get your job."

As well, he enjoys having somewhere like the gym to go after a long day of teaching and coaching, he said.

"It's almost an escape," he said. "Once you have really long day of teaching and coaching and you're there for twelve hours you can go to the gym and kind of like settle a little bit and then go back the next day and do over again."

Sam Rissling and Cory Balaberda are both teachers by trade and Strongman competitors. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Balaberda may not be the only teacher out of 13 competitors. Sam Rissling graduated from education this Spring and is on the job hunt. Rissling started through a mutual friend. He said going through the changes of training through university was interesting for his classmates.

"When I started strong man I was like under 200 pounds and now two hundred seventy pounds," he said. "Everyone's like 'You're still getting bigger, you're still getting bigger' and so I get some funny looks here and there."

Sam Rissling is originally from Regina and looking for a job in his new career of teaching. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Rissling said the skills he learned in strongman transfer to education as well.

"It really shows when the going gets tough, not to give up," he said.

"Things get hard in life and then see in the classroom things get hard," he said. "And you have one of two choices, you can throw in the towel or you can keep grinding harder."