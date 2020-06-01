Strong winds down trees, power outages in Saskatoon Monday morning

Strong winds have downed trees across Saskatoon and there is a wide spread power outage across the city.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the city Monday morning, with wind gust upwards of 100 km/h.

Strong to severe westerly winds are spreading across central Saskatchewan in the morning.. The winds are expected to go east to northeast throughout the morning.

Winds will be about 20 km/h by Monday night.

Some trees were brought down by the wind on Monday morning. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

The City of Saskatoon says there are "wide outages across the city."

A large tree branch was blocking at least one major road at the intersection of 33rd Street and

Valance Drive on Monday morning.

SaskPower tweeted that many areas had no power at about 3:42 a.m. CST. At the time, SaskPower said there was no estimated time for when the power would be back on.