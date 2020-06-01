Strong winds down trees, power outages in Saskatoon Monday morning
Environment Canada said on Monday morning that strong winds may cause damage
Strong winds have downed trees across Saskatoon and there is a wide spread power outage across the city.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the city Monday morning, with wind gust upwards of 100 km/h.
Strong to severe westerly winds are spreading across central Saskatchewan in the morning.. The winds are expected to go east to northeast throughout the morning.
Winds will be about 20 km/h by Monday night.
The City of Saskatoon says there are "wide outages across the city."
A large tree branch was blocking at least one major road at the intersection of 33rd Street and
Valance Drive on Monday morning.
SaskPower tweeted that many areas had no power at about 3:42 a.m. CST. At the time, SaskPower said there was no estimated time for when the power would be back on.
3:42 AM: Outage affecting customers in Saskatoon in the Lakeview, Lakeride and surrounding areas crews have been dispatched no ETR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a>—@SaskPower