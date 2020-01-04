Strong wind, heavy snowfall warnings issued for parts of Sask.

Warnings are in place for high winds in the south and heavy snowfall in the north of Saskatchewan, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued snowfall warnings Saturday morning for the areas around Pelican Narrows, Wollaston Lake, Uranium City, Fond-du-Lac, La Loche, Cree Lake and Southend.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected in those areas, with heavy precipitation moving eastwards across northern Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The weather service warned that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

It said the snow will taper off by Sunday morning.

A wind warning has also been issued for the area around Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie and Cypress Hills in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is bringing strong, westerly winds with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour on Saturday afternoon.

The winds, which will progress east throughout the evening, are expected to improve overnight.

The weather service warned that damage to buildings may occur, and that high winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

It urged drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.

For up-to-date information, visit the Environment Canada website.