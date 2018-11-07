Academic staff at University of Regina vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

The academic staff at the University of Regina — faculty, instructors, laboratory instructors, librarians, and sessionals — could go on strike if a deal is not reached after 87.4 per cent of members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The main issues for the academic staff are "job security for sessionals, protecting the academic mission of the University, maintaining the collegiality of performance review and tenure decisions, and compensation that keeps pace with the rate of inflation," according to a release.

In that release, faculty association president Sylvain Rheault called the proposals put forth by management "unworkable."

"Throughout the bargaining process, University management has made proposals that contradict the University of Regina's mission statement of 'offering a welcoming and rewarding academic and work environment for students, faculty, and staff,' " Rheault said.

Despite the vote for a strike mandate, Rheault said that more bargaining dates have been scheduled and that students can expect to finish their fall semester without interruption.

The collective agreement expired in June of 2017 and negotiations on it have been happening since April 2018.