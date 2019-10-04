Strike begins for Sask. Crown corporations, water security agency

Workers at six Saskatchewan Crown corporations and one Crown agency are on strike this morning.

Employees from SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency and two SaskTel subsidiaries are expected to be walking the picket lines at around 7 a.m. CST.

Workers at all the Crowns are currently in negotiations with the province through the union Unifor.

Job action started on earlier this week as employees began "work to rule" after the union was unable to come to a contract agreement with the province.

Now, a full-scale strike has begun.

Some services protected by essential services

Essential services agreements with the Crowns mean unionized members will remain available to protect the public from potentially dangerous situations and respond to emergencies.

For example, essential services would apply to something like SaskPower's outage centre, or SaskTel's 911 service. Such essential services remain operational during the strike.

SaskPower spokesman Joel Cherry says the Crown utility has designated 14 staff to operate the outage centre for the entire province in the event of a strike.

Jerry Dias, Unifor's national president, said no talks have been planned for tonight, or over the weekend with the government. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Sasktel stores closed during strike

SaskTel issued a statement that all stores will be closed during the labour disruption.

Customers can change their wireless plans, add-ons, maxTV theme packs, channels, features or Internet plans online at mySasktel. And for home services changes people can call 1-80-727-5835. For wireless services such as new activations, people are told to go to a SaskTel authorized dealer.

SaskTel isn't able to transfer services or activate new home services, they said in a statement. Anyone returning equipment is told to mail them from a post office to the SaskTel Distribution Centre and pay their bills online, by mail or at a bank or credit union.

(Guy Quenneville/CBC News)

Union upset over wages

The union has previously said the current province offer includes a wage freeze for employees. In an email sent on Saturday, a government spokesperson disputed that, saying its offer is a five per cent raise over five years, not a wage freeze.

The government is offering a deal that would include two years of zero per cent increases, followed by a one per cent increase, a two per cent increase and in some cases, another two per cent increase.

(Neil Cochrane/CBC)

Unifor National President Jerry Dias said they want a two per cent increase each year to go with inflation.

When responding to questions on the labour dispute on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe said he hoped the dispute would be resolved before a general strike takes place.

Unifor representative Chris MacDonald said the union hasn't had communication with the government since last Friday, adding it is highly unusual to not hear from the other bargaining party for that long.

Dias confirmed he had not heard from the government since last week. As of Thursday morning, Unifor had not heard from the government about any bargaining talks.

Around 5,000 workers are potentially on strike, according to Unifor.