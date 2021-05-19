Regina committee approves $250 fine for stunting, racing on city streets

Racers on Regina's streets may soon be facing a $250 fine.

The city's operations and services committee voted to increase the fine for people caught stunting or racing to $250 from the current $100.

"The issue of excessive vehicle noise and stunting is complex and consists of multiple factors that range from driver behaviour to vehicle standards," city administration said in a report.

The report said there are concerns about the noise from local residents. Councillor Lori Bresciani said it's an important issue.

"We've had with children and families where children had to sleep with the earplugs in the years, actually ended up moving and selling because of the racing and the the mufflers being so loud," Bresciani said.

"A ticket is not going to end it, but we know we need to do better."

City administration originally proposed a bylaw fine of $150, but Bresciani wanted it changed. That was unanimously agreed upon by the rest of the committee. Administration will also report back in the fall of 2022 on whether or not increasing fines helped reduce racing.

There's a certain group of people out there, if they're going to speed, if they're going to stunt, if they're going to race, it doesn't matter what the fine is. - Const. Gregory Krawetz

A Regina traffic police officer attending the meeting told Bresciani that, in his professional opinion, he didn't think it would. He said so far in 2021 there's only been one ticket handed out and in 2020 there were 18.

"There's a certain group of people out there, if they're going to speed, if they're going to stunt, if they're going to race, it doesn't matter what the fine is. What matters is whether or not we can catch them," said Const. Gregory Krawetz with the Regina Police Service.

Krawetz said he's pulled over thousands of people and issued thousands of tickets, and certain people will say they don't care what the fine is and go to court to fight it anyway.

The committee also discussed loud mufflers during the meeting. City administration said it does not have the power to mandate car part standards. Instead, the administration is recommending the city send a request to SGI for a review of standards and stricter inspections.

There will also be no vehicle noise decibel thresholds due to the complexity, the report said. Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary have a 96 decibel level for vehicles or motorcycles.

City administration said after talking to Calgary's and Edmonton's administration, it wasn't the best path forward. It said the Edmonton pilot for example was resource intensive, costly and did not get its money back in tickets.

The report will now go before Regina's city council for final approval on May 26.