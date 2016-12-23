Regina non-profit's founder, director of operations both placed on leave after 'allegations'

Two employees of a Regina non-profit organization that works directly with vulnerable youth — including the founder and CEO Kim Sutherland — have been placed on leave after "allegations" surfaced.

Street Culture Project board co-chair Joey Tremblay announced the move at a news conference Wednesday.

"Our CEO and founder is on leave pending the results of the investigation. Our director of operations is also on leave pending the results of the investigation," Tremblay said.

This follows the departure of executive director Dustin Browne, who resigned from the organization last week after sexual harassment allegations were posted on social media.

Tremblay spoke for less than 10 minutes Wednesday and declined to name names. Mike Gerrand is Street Culture Project's director of operations and Sutherland is the founder and CEO of the organization.

Mike Gerrand is the director of operations for Street Culture Project. He has been placed on leave from the non-profit organization.

Sutherland is also listed as board president for non-profit organization Curtain Razors Theatre. Tremblay is Curtain Razors' artistic director.

Tremblay did not specify if the leave is paid.

"Any individuals involved in the investigation are not physically involved in the day-to-day operations of the organization and are not in contact with youth or staff," he said.

He added that one other staff member "has been put on administrative duties only and is working remotely and does not have direct contact with youth in care or staff."

Tremblay would not speak specifically to the nature of the allegations. He did not respond to phone calls from CBC.

Browne's resignation follows Instagram allegations

Exectuive director Browne's resignation came after an anonymous post was made to the Instagram account Survivors Stories Regina. The account was started in response to CBC's investigation into multiple verbal sexual harassment allegations against mental health Jim Demeray stemming from his time in the restaurant industry.

An anonymous Instagram post described "a serial sexual harasser." It did not name Browne, but he directly responded to the post and other people who commented on the post told CBC News it was about him.

The anonymous author wrote that they had worked for a youth organization that serves marginalized, racialized and victimized youth. They said the alleged abuser, "is a trusted figure in the lives of young people, and a powerful influence over those who work for him."

"The organization was then, and remains today, toxic," the anonymous poster wrote, alleging they experienced near-daily sexual harassment at the organization, including commentary by colleagues about their sex life, unwanted touching and groping, unsolicited sexually explicit text messages and belittling comments.

They also alleged that this person was "sexualizing young people, lusting over vulnerable teen girls, and young practicum students."

The post has more than 70 comments that include allegations against numerous Street Culture staff members, including the ones placed on leave. They also include allegations of a toxic workplace.

Tremblay says this is first 'large-scale allegation'

Street Culture Project board member Joey Tremblay held a brief news conference in Regina Wednesday to announce that two employees of the non-profit are on leave pending the results of an investigation. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Tremblay said this was the first "large-scale allegation" brought to the board's attention.

He said the board "mobilized immediately" and has since set up a third-party investigation that includes a "secure" website where written complaints can be submitted.

Tremblay said Donna Sigmeth will be looking into the complaints that could arise against staff, volunteers or members of the board. He said she was chosen by a committee made up of members of the board and management at Street Culture Project. Sigmeth is expected to provide her report to the board of directors, which according to Street Culture's website includes Browne's father Darryl Browne.

Tremblay said the board would reserve judgment on allegations until the investigation is complete, which could take three months.

A temporary leadership team has been brought in to manage the day-to-day operations of programs.