Area stray fully recovered, adopted after porcupine quill scare

A Regina-area dog taken to a veterinarian with a mouthful of porcupine quills has recovered and been adopted out, according to the Regina Humane Society.

Flynn, a lab-cross that is about seven months old, was recovering at the humane society for about three-and-a-half weeks, said Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations for the organization.

"Porcupine quills can be very nasty things," Thorn said. "The longer they're there, the deeper they can go and they they can cause quite a bit of problem."

Thorn said the quills can cause problems with a dog's nasal cavity, nervous system, heart and lungs if left unchecked for too long. Problems could also arise if portions of a quill remain inside the dog's body.

The former stray was taken into the humane society in early January and Thorn suspects the injuries were fresh — possibly from the same day.

The precise number of quills removed from Flynn's head and body is unknown, but Thorn said it was in the hundreds.

"We're confident that we got everything and hopefully he lives to be a nice old dog someday," Thorn said.

Flynn found his forever home and was adopted Jan. 29.