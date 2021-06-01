Two men found safe after spending night stranded in forest near Kamsack, Sask.

Two men were stranded overnight in a forest near Kamsack, Sask., when their ATV broke down.

According to RCMP, a 65-year-old man and 73-year-old man had travelled to the Porcupine Forest north of Kamsack on Friday, May 28. Kamsack is about 270 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Just before 10 p.m. CST that night, the wife of one of the men got a text saying the pair's ATV had broken down and the men were trying to return on foot.

At about 1:30 a.m. CST, Fort Qu'Appelle and Kamsack RCMP were called for help finding the men.

RCMP said the men were found healthy but tired at about noon CST on Saturday.

"It was a happy moment when these men were found safe, and were able to head straight home," Kamsack RCMP Staff Sgt. Noel Allard said in the release.

"It was the ending everyone involved in this search effort was hoping for. I'm pleased we were able to gather search resources so quickly, and thank our community partners for their efforts."