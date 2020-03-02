Nature's call cannot be ignored: Saskatoon woman remembers rescuing $20 bill from gross situation
Paula Ross shares her story about a fateful day in Saskatoon for the Story to Song contest
Would you leave a soiled $20 bill on the ground? Paula Ross didn't.
Back in the 1980s, Ross ducked behind a dumpster to do her business, and ended up rescuing a $20 bill from a puddle of...urine.
"We were caught a little bit unaware in kind of an awkward situation with our clothing, so we straightened ourselves out as best as we could," Ross recalled.
Ross told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend about that fateful day for the Story to Song contest. Listeners can submit their stories to CBC and that story may find itself immortalized in song by a group of Saskatchewan artists.
It was the 1980s. Ross and two other friends had been driving around Saskatoon in a friend's dad's 1962 Pontiac.
Ross says all had been going well but when it was time to answer the call of nature, a Loraas bin seemed as good a cover as any.
Ross and one other friend got out while the other remained in the car. Ross says the instructions were to keep a look out and honk if another vehicle was approaching.
As is often the case, there was indeed traffic out on the road and the horn began blaring. Ross says she was nearly caught with her pants down when a truck full of young men drove by.
After talking with the guys, the group decided to drive to McDonalds. Ross suddenly realized her cash was missing.
It wasn't in its usual spot within her outfit (she had no matching purse at the time).
They made the trek back to that Loraas bin and found her cash lying in a pool of urine.
"I'm not one to leave a $20 bill just laying in the dirt, just laying in the puddle," Ross said.
She picked it up, and drove with one hand driving the car and operating the stick shift. The other hand held the bill outside of the window so it would dry as she drove down the street.
Ross said it was used at McDonald's.
"You do have that moment of sheer guilt where you realize this is a person that's handling food that's touching this money now," Ross said.
Ross hopes that employee washed their hands.
The bills weren't made of the polymer material that the $20 bill is now. It still had the face of Queen Elizabeth II but it wasn't the Canadian Vimy Memorial on the other side.
The pee incident predates even the time when birds adorned the Canadian currency.
Back in those days, the theme was Scenes of Canada and the Rocky Mountains was likely the scene on the back of the bill. However, it's the Loraas bin that Ross remembers.
