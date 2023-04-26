Storm-stayed Manitoba band students receive warm welcome in small-town Sask.

While the melting snow has many people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba forgetting last week's spring storm, the weather led to dozens of small-town students getting memories that will last a lifetime.

On Thursday, a group of Oakbank, Man., high schoolers heading home from a band trip in Alberta pulled into Craik, Sask., located halfway between Regina and Saskatoon, after their charter bus fishtailed on the ice-covered Highway 11.

"It was a harrowing moment and we decided that we had to get off the roads," said Greg Crowe, the band teacher at Oakbank's Springfield Collegiate.

The bus, carrying four chaperones and 47 students, drove into town around 8 a.m. CST.

Shortly after, Craik Mayor Mark Wegner pulled up and offered them a place to hunker down in the local school's gymnasium.

"Craik's slogan is the friendliest place by a dam site, so I would like to think that anyone would have stopped to ask if they needed help," Wegner said, noting he just so happened to notice the bus pull up on Main Street while having coffee at the nearby rink.

The high schoolers from Oakbank, Man., helped tutor the elementary kids in Craik, Sask., while they hunkered down at the Craik school during last week’s spring snow storm. (Craik School/Facebook)

Wegner said Springfield's vice-principal got in touch with the principal of Craik School and they began coming up with a plan.

The local grocery store and a restaurant donated food, while community members pitched in bedding and toiletries.

"It was above and beyond anything anyone could have imagined," Crowe said.

"If there was anything we could have required, it was on its way. All we had to do was ask. It was unbelievable the amount of support they gave to a bus full of strangers."

Charla Edwards, the principal of Craik School, said she didn't think twice about lending a hand.

"There's no other option. You make it work because that's what you do. That's how I was raised and that's how our communities work," she said.

"I would never even think that you could turn somebody away. That didn't cross my mind."

The Springfield Collegiate band students let the Craik School elementary students test out their instruments while they were storm stayed on April 20, 2023. (Craik School/Facebook)

To reciprocate the warm welcome, the Springfield students put on a few concerts for the community, helped tutor some elementary kids and gave them instrument demonstrations.

"We can see that, on both sides of the coin, the folks in Craik and the folks who were on that bus did their best to serve one another," Crowe said.

"I hope that lesson gets carried forward because if we can take that out into the world after we graduate — understanding that service is one of the greatest callings — maybe the world would be just a little bit better."

Crowe said he hopes to keep up the relationship between the two rural schools.

He said he'll do his best to purposely stop in Craik with his band students next year to have them show off their new music with another concert or two.