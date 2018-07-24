Storm in prairie provinces cost more than $90M in insured damage

A storm in mid-June that affected parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba has resulted in more than $90 million in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

In the Saskatchewan, the storm produced strong winds and large hail, sometimes as big as a baseball, that caused significant damage to property.

The storm brought down power lines, while damaging vehicles, windows, siding, crops and industrial equipment in Estevan.

In total, IBC says weather-related insured losses have surpassed a quarter of a billion dollars since the beginning of 2017 between Saskatchewan and Manitoba.