Storm in prairie provinces cost more than $90M in insured damage
Storm hit Sask. and Man. in mid-June
A storm in mid-June that affected parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba has resulted in more than $90 million in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).
In the Saskatchewan, the storm produced strong winds and large hail, sometimes as big as a baseball, that caused significant damage to property.
The storm brought down power lines, while damaging vehicles, windows, siding, crops and industrial equipment in Estevan.
In total, IBC says weather-related insured losses have surpassed a quarter of a billion dollars since the beginning of 2017 between Saskatchewan and Manitoba.