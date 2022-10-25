Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Some SaskPower customers still without power nearly 2 days after Sunday's storm

Extensive damage and poor highways making it difficult to restore power: SaskPower

CBC News ·
SaskPower expected customers living in affected areas to remain without power overnight Monday. (Submitted by SaskPower)

Some SaskPower customers living in communities from Moose Jaw to Mortlach and northeast to Lumsden are still without power nearly two days after a winter storm closed highways and stranded travellers in the province.

SaskPower's latest outage update late Monday night said crews hoped to restore power to most customers that evening. But it said extensive damage from the storm and poor highway conditions meant that some people would still be without power overnight into this morning.

SaskTel is also reporting some of its customers living in Caronport don't have cellular, Internet, TV or phone service.

SaskTel's latest update, posted Monday morning, said the storm caused a major outage in the community.

Sunday's storm resulted in highway closures around much of south central Saskatchewan.

By Tuesday morning, most of the highways were opened and listed as having winter driving conditions, according to the Highway Hotline.
The Highway Hotline is reporting winter driving conditions on many of the highways in southcentral Saskatchewan. (Highway Hotline)

A small stretch of Highway 363 from Shamrock to Neidpath remained closed.

