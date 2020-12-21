Storm bringing snow and wind expected to blow into southern Saskatchewan Monday evening
Heavy snowfall warnings in effect
Much of southern Saskatchewan is bracing for a December storm, as a strong low pressure system bringing gusty winds and as much as 20 centimetres of snow for some regions is expected Monday evening.
Heavy snowfall warnings have been issued for communities across southern Saskatchewan, including Regina.
Travelers beware
Environment Canada predicts the storm will begin in the southwest Monday evening and make its way east to the Manitoba border by Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in an area centred on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Gusty winds and blowing snow are also expected. That could mean reduced visibility for travelers in some regions.
It's warmer further south, near the border with the United States, so there is a risk of rain or freezing rain ahead of the snow.
