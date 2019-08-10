Emergency plans in place for extreme weather, says festival organizer

Outdoor concerts are great when the weather is nice but they can also be a challenge.

Two big music shows in Regina this weekend got their fair share of bad weather with Friday night's storm causing delays for both Garth Brooks and the Regina Folk Festival.

The shows were delayed more than two hours but Sandra Butel with the Folk Festival said the audience found shelter and then came back to watch the rest of the show.

"We all did our job in trusting one another, and the artists did a great job of putting on their shows, and it was like it never happened," she said.

Tarps would have been a good idea tonight! Cheers to those who brought them //<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ReginaFolkFest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReginaFolkFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/gcSWb2rFYa">pic.twitter.com/gcSWb2rFYa</a> —@HeidiAtter

Emergency plans in place

Butel said the Folk Festival has a detailed emergency plan they follow when bad weather hits and everyone did their jobs and worked together well.

"You absolutely can't have a stage running if there's lightning. So you had to count 30 minutes from the last lightning strike before we could imagine being back on the stage."

Not even the organizers can go on the stage if there's lightning, so they have a microphone rigged up to make announcements from anywhere, Butel said.

They also update all of their social media platforms and communicate with the whole team through text messages so everyone knows what's going on.

Evraz Place kept attendees informed throughout the storm via Twitter.

ATTENTION GARTH BROOKS FANS : due to poor weather conditions in the area please remain in vehicles or buses or find nearest shelter within the stadium until the next weather update <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> —@evrazplacelive

UPDATE: ok folks, another storm cell is approaching...we are shutting Stadium gates...IF YOU ARE NOT INSIDE THE STADIUM, but you are on the grounds...please make your way to the Brandt Centre as it is open for you to seek shelter as lightning approaches! —@evrazplacelive

At the Brandt Centre, the Roughriders game played until it, too, was cut short due to bad weather in Montreal.

And then the Zamboni driver became the centre of attention.

Zamboni guy entertaining us while we wait out storm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/garthbrooks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#garthbrooks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thethunderrolls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thethunderrolls</a> <a href="https://t.co/qp19sQdsq6">pic.twitter.com/qp19sQdsq6</a> —@markbratrud

The show did go on, though, if a bit later than originally expected.

IT’S TIME!!! Gates are opened for the show! PLEASE take your time getting to seats as it’s still slippery! —@evrazplacelive

How was that for night #1?! Thank you to everyone’s patience & understanding during the storm delay! Let’s do this party with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GarthInRegina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GarthInRegina</a> all over again tomorrow, shall we?! See you there!! <a href="https://t.co/6xf9O7gYg9">pic.twitter.com/6xf9O7gYg9</a> —@evrazplacelive

Risky business

Attendees are taking a risk, too, when it comes to outdoor events. With both the Folk Festival and the Garth Brooks concert, they were planned to go on rain or shine.

Neither concert provided refunds or accommodations if people missed the shows because of the delay.

The weather forecast for Saturday night was clear, though a bit chilly with a low of 4 C and a risk of frost.

Butel didn't think the cool weather would be a problem.

"You can wear your toques and mitts, we don't mind."

The only weather they're concerned about is wind and lighting. For everything else, the show goes on, Butel said.