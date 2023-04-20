Crashes, road closures, travel warnings as Sask. storm leaves 'absolutely awful' highways

Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline map continued to show collisions, closed highways and travel warnings throughout the province's south-central and southeastern regions on Thursday afternoon, as a spring snowstorm pummeled those areas.

As of 1:45 p.m. CST, Environment Canada snowfall warnings remained in effect for areas of the south including Regina, Moose Jaw and Yorkton. Warnings have been lifted in some parts of the province's very southeastern corner.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang says the storm is beginning to taper off.

"There's still some bands of heavy precipitation persisting in southeastern Saskatchewan," she said early Thursday afternoon.

"The winds have calmed down considerably from yesterday but we're still seeing some heavier snow and some drifting snow that should taper off through the afternoon and evening as the system finally makes its way east."

Environment and Climate Change Canada snowfall warnings were in effect for the areas in red as of Thursday afternoon. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Lang says that Colorado low systems like the one the province is currently facing are not unusual for this time of year.

"We get our heaviest snowfalls in the spring and the fall because we're able to tap into the moisture that's south of us," Lang said.

"Warmer and milder air can hold a lot more moisture than cold air can."

Snowfall in Weyburn on Thursday. (City of Weyburn/Facebook)

Poor driving conditions

As of 1:55 p.m CST, the highway hotline map still showed Highway 1 closed between Balgonie and Sintaluta, to the east of Regina. A section of Highway 35 south of Qu'appelle was also still closed.

Also, travel is not recommended on parts of Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw, and parts of Highway 11 between Davidson and Findlater.

Peter Kreis, vice-president of operations for CAA Saskatchewan, says if roads are closed, tow operators can't drive on them.

"We will leave it up to our contractor to make the decision in that particular area and we're always on the side of safety," Kreis said.

"That's the most important thing to us."

Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline map as of 1 p.m. CST on Thursday. Red indicates road closures, white indicates travel is not recommended, yellow indicates winter conditions exist. Dotted lines mean there is poor visibility in the region and exclamation marks indicate incidents. (Saskatchewan Highway Hotline)

The highway hotline map also had a warning about winter conditions and advising against travel in many areas of southeastern Saskatchewan and some areas east of Saskatoon as of mid-afternoon Thursday.

Warnings about winter conditions on highways are in effect throughout the majority of the southwestern and central regions of the province.

The hotline map also showed multiple reports of crashes and flooding on roadways in southern Saskatchewan throughout the day.

At 12:30 p.m CST, a semi truck had turned over, blocking a section of Highway 2 near Chamberlain.

Stormchaser Jenny Hagan travelled to Weyburn ahead of the storm and was still stranded there on Thursday morning.

"We are still seeing snowfall here. I had to trudge through about five, 10 inches of snow this morning just to start my vehicle," Hagan said.

"We had a lot of fresh snow overnight, there are vehicles stuck all around town, semi trucks trying to pull off the road that have just kind of slid off."

Hagan will be staying off the roads while there are closures and warnings on the highways. She recommends others to do the same.

"Talking to truck drivers here, they're saying those highways are absolutely awful," Hagan said. "A lot of places it's down to one lane. They're probably not going anywhere today either."

More than 50 calls for help in 1 hour: RCMP

In their latest update, Saskatchewan RCMP asked drivers to avoid travelling in southeastern Saskatchewan due to reduced visibility and poor road conditions from the storm.

The Mounties said they received more than 50 calls for assistance related to road conditions on Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. CST to 8:30 p.m CST, and officers were reporting delays with response times and tow truck availability due to dangerous driving conditions.

The calls included officers responding to a report of a collision between a semi-truck and a charter bus in the eastbound lane of Highway 1 just east of Sintaluta, where initial reports indicated one man was seriously injured.

RCMP added that vehicles including semis were stopping on the side of highways in the southeast part of the province.

The Saskatoon Police Service asked that motorists use caution and reduce speed on Saskatoon streets. Police responded to 11 collisions between 5:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The police service says none were reported to be serious.

Police in Regina indicated there had been a dozen collisions in the city as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, though they weren't sure if all were due to the weather. Two of the collisions resulted in minor injuries. Residents were asked to stay home if possible and to use extreme caution if they must venture out.

If you decide to travel, RCMP asked people to check the highway hotline map and to ensure their vehicles have plenty of fuel, extra warm clothes, snacks, water, a phone charger and a snowshovel on hand.

The Mounties also asked the public to consider stocking vehicles with traction mats, a tow rope and a booster cable.