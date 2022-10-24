Winter storm strands drivers and brings power down across much of southwest Saskatchewan

Thick, slushy snow across southern Saskatchewan Sunday closed roads, stranded drivers and brought power down overnight in many areas, with the southwest part of the province hit particularly hard.

As of 11 a.m. CST Monday, Highway 1 from Swift Current to Regina remained mostly closed, with only a portion between Caronport and Mortlach reopened.

The Highway Hotline reported roads being covered in ice and heavy snow, and remaining hazardous.

Highways 36 and 2 remained closed south of Moose Jaw, as did portions of Highways 363 and 39 south of Moose Jaw.

Several highways leading out of Moose Jaw remained closed Monday morning. (Highway Hotline)

The thick wet snow froze onto roads and caused power outages across a wide area that included Lumsden, Assiniboia and Moose Jaw. Many of those customers were without power overnight.

SaskPower said Monday morning it was still working to restore power to customers in Moose Jaw and surrounding areas including Caronport, Rouleau, Mortlach and Avonlea.

6:34 AM: Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported south of Radville, including Gladmar, Lake Alma and surrounding rurals south to the U.S. border <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

At 9 a.m. CST Monday, Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for parts of Saskatchewan east of Moosomin and Yorkton.

"Freezing rain has developed overnight and will transition to heavy snow late this morning. Accumulating freezing rain is possible along both the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway corridors," said Environment Canada in an alert.

Snowfall warnings were also in effect for areas around Hudson Bay, Kamsack, Pelican Narrows and Cumberland House.