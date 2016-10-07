Here are some Sask. stores with dedicated shopping times for seniors and vulnerable people

Some stores have begun implementing specific shopping hours for seniors or people who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Know of a store that's not on the list? Email sasknews@cbc.ca with STORE in the subject line.

Regina

Tom's Independent Grocer Regina

Starting on March 18, seniors and people with special needs will have a dedicated shopping time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. CST. The hour will happen daily until further notice. The store has asked shoppers to respect the request and stay home if they are feeling ill.

Saskatoon

Independent Grocers

Dennis' Independent Grocer is offering a special hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. CST for people who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. The store says it will be cleaned and sanitized overnight.

J-Lynn's Your Independent Grocer has a sign on the door tells customers that from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. CST on Tuesdays and Fridays will be time for customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.

Province-wide

Shoppers Drug Mart

Across Canada, stores are dedicating the first opening hour to people who need assistance or consideration. In a Facebook post, it said that seniors get 20 per cent off regular priced items during this first hour each day.

Real Canadian Superstore

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. CST on Tuesdays and Fridays, stores are introducing dedicated shopping hours for people who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.

Co-op Food Stores

Sherwood Co-op Food Store in Regina will have a "Senior Shopping Hour" from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. CST on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The store is asking the general public to please respect this time and do their grocery shopping afterwards.

Dedicated time will be offered daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. CST at Saskatoon locations, Warman's store, Martinsville's store, and Hepburns' store. The Co-op Food Stores in Colonsay and Watrous will have their hour between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. CST.

No Frills

Nationally, stores are introducing dedicated shopping hours to help those who need it. People are asked to call their local store to confirm shopping hours.

Sobeys