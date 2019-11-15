Stolen vehicle charges laid in Regina after erratic driving

A vehicle speeding down McTavish Street in Regina has led to stolen auto and drug possession charges.

Regina police said officers saw a vehicle travelling at a high speed at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of 6th Avenue and McTavish street.

Police say the driver drove erratically before abandoning the vehicle in the 900 block of McTavish Street, where police were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen.

27-year-old Andrew Johnathon Pelletier was tracked by the K9 Unit, found and arrested. Police said he had drugs on him, as well as the keys to the stolen vehicle.

During the arrest, the man was bitten by the police dog and was treated on scene by EMS and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Pelletier is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a scheduled substance. He is scheduled to make his first court apperance in Provincial Court on January 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.