Theft of long-cherished artwork leaves Regina artist 'beyond words'

After his garage was broken into a few times this year, Anthony Chiwetelu thought there was nothing more that thieves could take that would affect him.

But when the thieves stole his prized artwork, he was speechless, feeling the loss of something that was much more than a possession.

"Those artworks, there is none of its kind in Saskatchewan — in Canada, if I have to say that," he said.

The work was done more than 12 years ago, for the completion of his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Regina.

"They are unique, they are different," he said, explaining the panels each are about 1.5 metres wide, and comprised of wood and metal. Each piece ties into the next, to tell stories of the world. Two of the three panels were taken.

"These guys don't know the worth of this. They don't understand it and they will not understand it."

Anthony Chiwetelu says art is his passion, and connects him to something he finds deeply meaningful, including this piece he's entitled My Worry. (Submitted by Anthony Chiwetelu)

It had been a hard year for Chiwetelu, who's going through a separation and has lost his job. Art for Chiwetelu is a way to connect with something that's beautiful and meaningful to him.

"Once in a while I do art, just for the pleasure of uniting myself with my passion, what I love doing," he said.

He had just finished upgrading his education in carpentry and construction, in order to secure a job and provide for his children, when the first theft took place in February.

At that time, his garage was broken into and tools were taken. A few other break-ins followed on the heels of the first, with items like bags of recyclables taken. Chiwetelu said he stopped bothering to report the incidents to police.

But when the garage was again broken into sometime in the night between Aug. 1 and 2, he picked up the phone to complain to Regina police, which confirmed it had received the report of a break and enter.

"It's just very frustrating," Chiewetelu said. "I was beyond words."

Pictured is one of the missing panels from Anthony Chiwetelu's stolen art piece. (Submitted by Anthony Chiwetelu)

He says he tries to stay positive for his children, instead of complaining about his losses.

"Things are so hard, but you try to smile and try to look at the brighter side of life and just keep going."