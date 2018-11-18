'It makes me feel so proud': CBC TV's Still Standing heads to Radisson, Sask.

The town of Radisson, Sask., will get its moment to share its stories — and some laughs — with the rest of Canada in this week's episode of CBC TV's award-winning show Still Standing.

The show follows Canadian comedian Jonny Harris, known for his work in CBC TV's Murdoch Mysteries, as he travels across the country looking for hidden comedy in some of Canada's rural towns.

On Tuesday's episode, the show focuses on Radisson — a town of 514, located 60 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — and a resurgence of the town's downtown core, led by a 13-year-old entrepreneur and his rock museum.

Tuesday's episode includes a 13-year-old entrepreneur and his rock museum in Radisson, Sask. (CBC)

But it also includes some of the town's well-known locals, such as Gertrude Maxwell.

"It makes me feel so proud to be part of the community of Radisson, to be part of Saskatchewan and to be Canadian," the retired RCMP officer told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

She said having the show in Radisson made people "look at all the great things about our community, focus on the positive, pat each other on the back, come together.

I think Jonny's humour really fits in with Saskatchewan humour."

The episode will also feature some of the town's well-known locals. (CBC)

Although the show is comedic, it also deals with changes and challenges many rural towns are experiencing — including Radisson, which saw its school close more than a decade ago.

"Losing the school still seems to be a sadness for many people," said Maxwell. "And yet, we've had lots of development come since the school was closed."

Maxwell says Radisson always finds a way to "pull 'er off and work together."

Help reconnect

She said people from surrounding communities flocked to Radisson to see Harris's stand-up comedy routine, which is part of the show.

"People came and were just honoured to be part of our community, because all the little communities support each other the best way that they can at different events," she said. "We're not just Radisson, we're a way bigger community."

Maxwell said she hopes the episode will "help other people reconnect in the goodness of their community and realize how resilient we all are, and together we make a difference."

"Everyone was proud that their community was being recognized on national TV."

The episode is set to air Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. CST on CBC TV, the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch.

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.