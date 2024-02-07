Sask. teachers, province heading back to bargaining next week after education minister floats new offer

The union representing teachers in Saskatchewan is calling off all job action and preparing to head back to the bargaining table next week after the province announced a new offer.

In a news release issued late on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) said the decision to suspend all job action is effective immediately. That means a planned provincewide withdrawal of lunch supervision on Thursday is cancelled.

It's not clear what that means for school divisions across the province. Many of the divisions announced this week they planned to implement shortened days or modified schedules in order to accommodate the change.

In a video posted on social media Thursday afternoon, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said provincial negotiators have been given a new negotiation mandate. The province is now going to offer the same salary formula that MLAs receive, according to the video.

Cockrill said that means salary increases would be tied to the consumer price index — a common measure of inflation — from the previous year, with a zero per cent floor and three per cent ceiling.

Officials with the STF said they were invited to resume bargaining with the provincial government late on Wednesday.

STF president Samantha Becotte is scheduled to host a news conference on Thursday morning to address the developing situation.

The two sides are scheduled to renew negotiations on Monday.