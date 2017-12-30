Man who ambushed, stabbed Regina's Blaine Katz gets 12.5-year sentence for manslaughter

Steven Paul St. Pierre has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter in the death of Blaine Katz.

St. Pierre pleaded guilty in June, admitting to delivering the fatal stab wound in Katz's back in August 2017.

Justice Fred Kovach summarized the ambush, which was laid out in an agreed statement of facts, Wednesday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench before delivering the sentence.

Court heard that St. Pierre was recruited to be the muscle in a plan to trap, attack and rob Katz.

Katz was under the impression he was meeting a woman at her apartment on the 2100 block of Cornwall Street. Court heard she had offered Katz sexual services as a way of clearing a drug debt.

Another man, who is also accused in the case but has not yet been tried, was also in contact with the woman.

This man reportedly told the woman Katz owed him money and that Katz had given him bad dope.

He didn't tell her about the plan to assault and rob Katz, court heard.

That man reportedly offered St. Pierre cocaine in exchange for being there to intimidate Katz.

Court heard that St.Pierre was on the cusp of a 10-day meth bender and saw this as an opportunity to get more drugs.

The two men ambushed Katz. Court heard Katz tried to escape, but St.Pierre tried to pull him back into the suite and stabbed him in the back.

The two men fled as Katz stumbled down the apartment's common staircase before collapsing in a pool of his own blood. St. Pierre's knife has punctured Katz's aorta.

Kovach said it was evident through the 11 victim impact statements submitted to court that Katz is dearly loved by immediate family members and friends alike.

After pleading guilty, St. Pierre addressed Katz's family members in the courtroom and apologized.

Kovach noted in the sentencing decision that St. Pierre's guilty plea was a mitigating factor. Kovach said St. Pierre appeared to express regret, sympathy and an attempt at remorse as he spoke to the family.

He also took several aggravating factors listed by the Crown into consideration. He reiterated that St. Pierre was a "career criminal" with a lengthy record of violent convictions. Two of those convictions involved knife violence, yet he was not deterred him from repeating the offence.

Kovach said St. Pierre was an active and armed participant in the plan to lure and ambush Katz in an unprovoked attack.

The only aggravating factor put forth by the Crown that Kovach disagreed with was the submission that the attack was akin to a home invasion.

Kovach acknowledged St. Pierre had an unstable childhood shaped by an abusive, alcoholic father. He also noted the man struggled with identity, addiction and mental health issues.

St. Pierre was granted one-and-a-half credit for time served on remand, which equated to 1,034 days. He has been ordered to have no contact with his co-accused, whose matter remains before the court.