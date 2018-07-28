'This is a great gift': Steven Page stops at Sask. music festival before U.K. tour

Canadian music icon Steven Page is in the land of living skies to headline a summer music festival.

The Gateway Festival in Bengough, Sask. features a variety of musicians, including the Barenaked Ladies co-founder and former lead singer, who will be closing the mainstage on Saturday night.

Since leaving the Barenaked Ladies nine years ago, Page has embarked on a successful solo career that has taken him across the world.

With over 30 years of performing experience, Page says he still gets butterflies.

"I think you have to have some degree of that before you go on stage, otherwise you run the risk of sleepwalking through your set," he said.

"You need to feel a little bit of fear, but healthy fear."

Throughout his career, Page has experienced that healthy fear at large venues, intimate theatres and outdoor shows.

Page enjoys playing them all, he says, but there's something about playing outside that can make the show feel more intimate, especially playing in a field like the venue at Bengough.

"You can connect with the farthest corners of that field, and that's really exciting," he said.

"It's a challenge, but it's a challenge that I put myself up to."

'I'm not 23 anymore"

Page will be stopping in England, Ireland and the U.S. for his upcoming tour starting in August. It is set to run until the end of November.

"I'm both incredibly excited and terribly nervous too because I'm not 23 anymore," said Page.

"You don't quite have the same constitution you once had, and the patience to sleep on people's floors."

Despite his maturing constitution, Page says he's grateful for the opportunity to travel the world with his music.

"The fact that I get to go out and do this is a great gift," he said.

"The best thing you can do is just kind of enjoy the ride and try to take care of yourself a long the way."

Page's set is scheduled for 10:45 p.m. CST at the main stage.

The festival includes many Saskatchewan artists as well, including Megan Nash, Zachary Lucky, Nick Faye.