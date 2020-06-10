No fowl ending: pet goose escapes clutches of fox to waddle back to Moose Jaw home

When Carla Shymko is reading, her pet Steve will put his head in her lap. When she mows the lawn, he'll follow her back and forth.

"He's literally just like a dog. He used to fight my rottweiler for attention," she said of the goose that her children brought home from a bird sanctuary years ago, along with his mate Lulu.

"He picked me. I was the one that didn't want them and he attached himself to me."

Lulu died four years ago, but Steve has lasted the long run, making a cozy little life for himself on Shymko's acreage southwest of Moose Jaw.

Steve the goose checks out a building project. (Submitted by Carla Shymko)

But this past week, when Shymko found Steve had somehow gotten out of his enclosure, she and her family began panicking.

"My daughter was really upset," she said, explaining that her daughter and her friends had been in the enclosure. "She thought she may have left the gate open — she was beside herself."

Clues began to point to a different suspect.

Shymko posted about the missing goose on Facebook, willing risk being laughed at about her attachment to a bird. Instead, messages of support and offers to help came pouring in.

Unfortunately, one neighbour said they had seen a fox dragging a goose down the road. A hole under the enclosure seemed to be further evidence that a not-so fantastic fox had gotten into the proverbial hen house and absconded with Steve.

"We were just devastated," Shymko said.

Shymko and her family were trying to make peace with the ugly end to their goose chase when, on Wednesday morning, she heard a pecking at her back glass doors.

To their immense surprise, they found Steve. He was filthy, obviously tired and had a little mark of blood on his leg — but he was alive, miraculously.

"He was so excited to see me. He started coming over, and he fell over," she said, the relief clear in her voice.

Steve returned home safely on Wednesday morning. (Carla Shymko/Facebook)

She still can't work out how Steve escaped, given that he can't fly. Her only guess is "he gave that fox a run for his money."

The response on Facebook has been an outpouring of admiration for Steve and support for his family, something Shymko describes as heart-warming.

"It's like losing a puppy and getting a puppy back — there's no difference really. It was pretty amazing."