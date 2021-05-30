Step 1 in Sask. reopening roadmap makes outdoor gatherings possible again

As of Sunday residents of Saskatchewan can do something they haven't been able to do for quite some time — gather in groups.

As Step 1 of the provincial Reopening Roadmap comes into effect, restrictions on outdoor sporting activities were lifted, as were restrictions on indoor and outdoor gathering sizes.

Previously people couldn't gather in groups of more than 10 outside. As of Sunday those gatherings were allowed again, with a cap set at 150 people.

Outdoor sporting activity restrictions also changed to allow team sports to resume as long as capacity was within public health order limitations and group fitness classes could resume, with three metres between participants.

Where they couldn't before, parents could watch their children participate in dance classes, hosted by FadaDance in Regina's Wascana Park near the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

Misty Wensel, FadaDance's creative director, said Sunday's in person outdoor gathering was only possible because restrictions were lifted slightly.

"It feels like a great gift to be in the park today in the sunshine and just being able to say hi to people and to watch these young people dance and move and be creative," Wensel said.

She said students started their years off in the studio, but that moved to Zoom classes as restrictions came into place.

Eventually some students chose to return to the dance studio, while those who weren't yet comfortable to do so could still attend their lessons via the Twitch streaming service.

Sunday, which Wensel said would have normally been the time the eight-years-old and under group would have been hosting their final dance recital of the year, was a culmination of a year of many twists and turns.

Going forward, she said she hoped enough people would get their vaccines to allow Saskatchewan to move into Step 2 and Step 3 and even beyond in it's reopening strategy.

"I really hope that we don't have to change and flex like we did this year," Wensel said.

"With that said, we know how to do it now, so we'll just carry on, right?"