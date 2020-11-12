For a town of just over 500 people Eastend enjoys quite some fame. Two historic celebrities once called the area home: the largest Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered named Scotty and 1972-Pulitzer-prize-winner Wallace Stegner.

However, the iconic valley town has faced some hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and Stegner's childhood home is one of the places in need of help.

During the last 30 years, the Wallace Stregner House has served as a community-operated residency for over 250 artists and writers from around the world, according to the Eastend Arts Council — the non-profit organization that administers the house.

Although the pandemic has made funding the program difficult. The council wasn't able to put on the annual fundraiser that funds the program as writer residencies in Canada don't qualify for operational funding.

"In the case of Wallace Stegner House, which is preserving a historic house, that of an author who is internationally recognized, and then is using it to promote and to encourage the arts in Canada, we ironically are not eligible for funding," said Dean Bauche, consultant with the Eastend Arts Council.

Wallace Stegner lived in Eastend as a child. (Penguin Classics)

Now the council is trying to maintain the 103-year-old building, a roof that needs repair and dealing with a loss of rental income. So it is turning to the community for help.

The council has started a GoFundMe donation page and is asked people to donate what they can. If people donate in memory of a loved one, the council says their name will be recognized on its website and they'll become a part of the house's legacy. Eastend is located in southwest Saskatchewan around 55 km north of the U.S.-border.

Wallace Stegner called Eastend the 'geography of hope'

The home's namesake was born Feb. 18, 1909. He was born and spent most of his life in the United States. As a child, Stegner's family moved to southwest Saskatchewan and he lived in the house from the time he was seven until he was 12, according to the Wallace Stegner House website.

"He used and referenced and was inspired by his early years in Eastend," said Bauche.

"He experienced both the loneliness of the vast grasslands and the comfort of the small community … He eventually called the land, like the areas around Eastend and the grasslands, he called it the geography of hope."

The author went on to write about his experience in the book Wolf Willow.

The community of Eastend is in the Frenchman River Valley in southwest Saskatchewan. The Eastend Arts Council says artist/writer residencies like Wallace Stegner House are not eligible to receive operational funding from culture funding institutions. (Submitted by Dean Bauche)

Stegner was an environmentalist who wrote a letter to U.S. Congress and convinced them to introduce the Wilderness Act, Bauche said. He also taught at the universities of Harvard, Stanford, Utah and Wisconsin.

His childhood home has been operating as a community-run residence for artists and authors for 30 years. It is one of only six left in the country as many famous writer houses have turned into museums because of the funding challenges, Bauche said.

Emerging authors as well as established Canadian writers have spent time in the home — including Lorna Crozier and Candace Savage. Bauche said it's important to have support as artists needs places like the Wallace Stegner House.

Wallace Stegner is the namesake of the Wallace Stegner House in Eastend, Sask. (stegnerhouse/Website)

"The writers of this country and the artists of this country help us define who we are," said Bauche.

"They need places like Wallace Stegner House to be able to find the solitude, in order to become the writers, in order to hone their craft and bring to conclusion many of the works that they are undertaking."

Regina's author Trevor Herriot said he supports the project and that when Stegner heard about the plans to turn his old Saskatchewan home into a residency for writers, he allegedly commented that he intends to haunt the place.

Herriot said while he hasn't done a residency there, he's heard it has a great energy for writing and residences can give writers a boost when needed. Herriot said he, too, was personally inspired by Stegner's work.

"I trace my interest in becoming a writer, [my] belief that a person from Saskatchewan could be a writer, to a university class where I discovered Wallace Stegner's writing," he said.